Electrical Instrumentation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The manufacture of electrical instruments and meters refers to the manufacture of general-purpose instruments and devices for measuring or checking voltage, current, resistance or power, but does not include the manufacture of measuring instruments in the process of generating or supplying electricity. Electrical instrumentation generally refers to the general-purpose instrument device for measuring or checking voltage, current, resistance or power. It can usually be divided into two types. The meter is required to directly participate in the work and can indicate the value to be measured at any time; the other is a competition meter, which represents products such as bridges and potentiometers. In the process of electrical measurement, the meter needs to be directly involved in the work. Determine the value to be measured.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Instrumentation in global, including the following market information:

Global Electrical Instrumentation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electrical Instrumentation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electrical Instrumentation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrical Instrumentation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Indicating Instrument Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrical Instrumentation include Tektronix Inc., Rohde & Schwarz, National Instruments, Aeroflex Limited, Fluke, Keysight Technologies, ChangZhou TongHui Electronic Co.,Ltd., Anhui Hongrun Precision Instrument Co., Ltd. and ADLINK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electrical Instrumentation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrical Instrumentation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electrical Instrumentation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Indicating Instrument

Contest Instrument

Global Electrical Instrumentation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electrical Instrumentation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace and Defense

Internet of Things

Medical Equipment

Power Management

Others

Global Electrical Instrumentation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electrical Instrumentation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrical Instrumentation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrical Instrumentation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electrical Instrumentation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electrical Instrumentation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tektronix Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz

National Instruments

Aeroflex Limited

Fluke

Keysight Technologies

ChangZhou TongHui Electronic Co.,Ltd.

Anhui Hongrun Precision Instrument Co., Ltd.

ADLINK

RIGOL TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.

UCE

UNI-TREND GROUP LIMITED

Hitech Electronic

Zhejiang Chint Electrics Co.,Ltd.

