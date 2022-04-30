Electrical Instrumentation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The manufacture of electrical instruments and meters refers to the manufacture of general-purpose instruments and devices for measuring or checking voltage, current, resistance or power, but does not include the manufacture of measuring instruments in the process of generating or supplying electricity. Electrical instrumentation generally refers to the general-purpose instrument device for measuring or checking voltage, current, resistance or power. It can usually be divided into two types. The meter is required to directly participate in the work and can indicate the value to be measured at any time; the other is a competition meter, which represents products such as bridges and potentiometers. In the process of electrical measurement, the meter needs to be directly involved in the work. Determine the value to be measured.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Instrumentation in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrical Instrumentation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electrical Instrumentation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electrical Instrumentation companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrical Instrumentation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Indicating Instrument Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrical Instrumentation include Tektronix Inc., Rohde & Schwarz, National Instruments, Aeroflex Limited, Fluke, Keysight Technologies, ChangZhou TongHui Electronic Co.,Ltd., Anhui Hongrun Precision Instrument Co., Ltd. and ADLINK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electrical Instrumentation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrical Instrumentation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical Instrumentation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Indicating Instrument
Contest Instrument
Global Electrical Instrumentation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical Instrumentation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace and Defense
Internet of Things
Medical Equipment
Power Management
Others
Global Electrical Instrumentation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical Instrumentation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrical Instrumentation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrical Instrumentation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electrical Instrumentation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electrical Instrumentation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tektronix Inc.
Rohde & Schwarz
National Instruments
Aeroflex Limited
Fluke
Keysight Technologies
ChangZhou TongHui Electronic Co.,Ltd.
Anhui Hongrun Precision Instrument Co., Ltd.
ADLINK
RIGOL TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.
UCE
UNI-TREND GROUP LIMITED
Hitech Electronic
Zhejiang Chint Electrics Co.,Ltd.