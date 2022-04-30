Electrical Equipment Monitoring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Equipment Monitoring in Global, including the following market information:
Global Electrical Equipment Monitoring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrical Equipment Monitoring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrical Equipment Monitoring include Schneider Electric SA, Fluke, Dynamic Ratings, Eaton, Dranetz, ABB, Siemens, General Electric Company and Emerson Electric Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electrical Equipment Monitoring companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrical Equipment Monitoring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electrical Equipment Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Global Electrical Equipment Monitoring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electrical Equipment Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing and Processing Industry
Data Center
Public Infrastructure
Utilities and Renewable Energy
Electric Vehicle Charging Station
Others
Global Electrical Equipment Monitoring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electrical Equipment Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrical Equipment Monitoring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrical Equipment Monitoring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schneider Electric SA
Fluke
Dynamic Ratings
Eaton
Dranetz
ABB
Siemens
General Electric Company
Emerson Electric Co.
Rockwell Automation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Omron
Yokogawa Electric Corporation