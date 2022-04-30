Water System Integration Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water System Integration in Global, including the following market information:
Global Water System Integration Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water System Integration market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Data Layer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water System Integration include IESLAB, WPG (Shanghai) Smart Water Public Co.,Ltd., Sanchuan Wisdom, HXCX, Suntront Technology Co.,Ltd, Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co.,Ltd., Wuhan Sentai Environmental Protection Engineering Co.,Ltd., Nari Technology Co.,Ltd. and Dayu Water-saving Group Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Water System Integration companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water System Integration Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water System Integration Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Data Layer
Processing Layer
Service Layer
Application Layer
Global Water System Integration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water System Integration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rural Drinking Water
Smart Water Management Platform
Smart Water Plant Equipment
Others
Global Water System Integration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Water System Integration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water System Integration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water System Integration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IESLAB
WPG (Shanghai) Smart Water Public Co.,Ltd.
Sanchuan Wisdom
HXCX
Suntront Technology Co.,Ltd
Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co.,Ltd.
Wuhan Sentai Environmental Protection Engineering Co.,Ltd.
Nari Technology Co.,Ltd.
Dayu Water-saving Group Co., Ltd.
Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation