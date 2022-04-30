Water System Integration Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water System Integration in Global, including the following market information:

Global Water System Integration Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water System Integration market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Data Layer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water System Integration include IESLAB, WPG (Shanghai) Smart Water Public Co.,Ltd., Sanchuan Wisdom, HXCX, Suntront Technology Co.,Ltd, Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co.,Ltd., Wuhan Sentai Environmental Protection Engineering Co.,Ltd., Nari Technology Co.,Ltd. and Dayu Water-saving Group Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Water System Integration companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water System Integration Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Water System Integration Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Data Layer

Processing Layer

Service Layer

Application Layer

Global Water System Integration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Water System Integration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rural Drinking Water

Smart Water Management Platform

Smart Water Plant Equipment

Others

Global Water System Integration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Water System Integration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water System Integration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water System Integration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IESLAB

WPG (Shanghai) Smart Water Public Co.,Ltd.

Sanchuan Wisdom

HXCX

Suntront Technology Co.,Ltd

Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co.,Ltd.

Wuhan Sentai Environmental Protection Engineering Co.,Ltd.

Nari Technology Co.,Ltd.

Dayu Water-saving Group Co., Ltd.

Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation

