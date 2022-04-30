Infrared Detector Chip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Infrared Detector Chip in global, including the following market information:

Global Infrared Detector Chip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Infrared Detector Chip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Infrared Detector Chip companies in 2021 (%)

The global Infrared Detector Chip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Refrigeration Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Infrared Detector Chip include FLIRSystemsInc., LeonardoDRS, BAESystems, Lynred(formerSofradir), IRay Technology, Zhejiang Dali Technology, L3HarrisTechnologies?Inc., SemiConductorDevices(SCD) and Wuhan Guide Infrared, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Infrared Detector Chip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Infrared Detector Chip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Detector Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Refrigeration Type

Uncooled

Global Infrared Detector Chip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Detector Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electricity

Medical Treatment

Public Safety

Transportation

Defense

Aerospace

Others

Global Infrared Detector Chip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Detector Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Infrared Detector Chip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Infrared Detector Chip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Infrared Detector Chip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Infrared Detector Chip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FLIRSystemsInc.

LeonardoDRS

BAESystems

Lynred(formerSofradir)

IRay Technology

Zhejiang Dali Technology

L3HarrisTechnologies?Inc.

SemiConductorDevices(SCD)

Wuhan Guide Infrared

GWIC

HamamatsuPhotonics

SoreqNuclearResearchCenter(SNRC)

NewInfraredTechnologies(NIT)

