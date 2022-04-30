Edge Computing Gateway Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Edge computing gateways refer to computing nodes deployed near terminal devices, so that the main analysis and processing links of data, applications, and services are completed locally. Edge computing brings data analysis closer to sensors and other data sources, with the purpose of processing and analyzing local and incremental data, and responding to local events in real time, thereby reducing comprehensive costs and achieving more secure communications

This report contains market size and forecasts of Edge Computing Gateway in global, including the following market information:

Global Edge Computing Gateway Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Edge Computing Gateway Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Edge Computing Gateway companies in 2021 (%)

The global Edge Computing Gateway market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Python Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Edge Computing Gateway include Certusnet Corporation, HUAWEI, CMCC, China Unicom, Alibaba Cloud, Baidu, H3C, Advantech Co., Ltd. and Tencent Cloud, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Edge Computing Gateway manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Edge Computing Gateway Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Edge Computing Gateway Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Python

C Language

Global Edge Computing Gateway Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Edge Computing Gateway Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electricity

Automated Industry

Transportation

Agriculture

Others

Global Edge Computing Gateway Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Edge Computing Gateway Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Edge Computing Gateway revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Edge Computing Gateway revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Edge Computing Gateway sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Edge Computing Gateway sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Certusnet Corporation

HUAWEI

CMCC

China Unicom

Alibaba Cloud

Baidu

H3C

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Tencent Cloud

Cloudminds Inc.

Kyushu

Jiangxing Intelligence

Open Ai Lab

EMQ

Dell Technologies

