Terminal Sterilization Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Terminal sterilization is usually applied to various commodity health products (surgical drapes, gowns, etc.) and implantable medical devices (bare metal stents, heart valves, vascular closure devices, etc.) and products used during implant surgery (catheters, guides, etc.) Silk etc.). Terminal sterilization is also often used to process combined products, where equipment, drugs, and/or biological agents are combined on a single product. High patient safety, strict standards, routine process control, and low-cost manufacturing are attractive aspects of terminal sterilization. As the field of combination products continues to expand and evolve, there are opportunities to extend terminal sterilization applications to new combination products. Material compatibility challenges must be overcome to realize these opportunities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Terminal Sterilization Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Terminal Sterilization Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Terminal Sterilization Service market was valued at 9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethylene Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Terminal Sterilization Service include Steris Plc, Getinge Group, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., 3M, Belimed, Matachana Group, Sterigenics International LLC, Olympus Corp. and Stryker Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Terminal Sterilization Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Terminal Sterilization Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Terminal Sterilization Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethylene Oxide

Irradiation

Moist Heat Terminal Sterilization

Others

Global Terminal Sterilization Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Terminal Sterilization Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharma

Others

Global Terminal Sterilization Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Terminal Sterilization Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Terminal Sterilization Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Terminal Sterilization Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Steris Plc

Getinge Group

Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc.

3M

Belimed

Matachana Group

Sterigenics International LLC

Olympus Corp.

Stryker Corporation

