Terminal Sterilization Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Terminal sterilization is usually applied to various commodity health products (surgical drapes, gowns, etc.) and implantable medical devices (bare metal stents, heart valves, vascular closure devices, etc.) and products used during implant surgery (catheters, guides, etc.) Silk etc.). Terminal sterilization is also often used to process combined products, where equipment, drugs, and/or biological agents are combined on a single product. High patient safety, strict standards, routine process control, and low-cost manufacturing are attractive aspects of terminal sterilization. As the field of combination products continues to expand and evolve, there are opportunities to extend terminal sterilization applications to new combination products. Material compatibility challenges must be overcome to realize these opportunities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Terminal Sterilization Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Terminal Sterilization Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Terminal Sterilization Service market was valued at 9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ethylene Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Terminal Sterilization Service include Steris Plc, Getinge Group, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., 3M, Belimed, Matachana Group, Sterigenics International LLC, Olympus Corp. and Stryker Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Terminal Sterilization Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Terminal Sterilization Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Terminal Sterilization Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ethylene Oxide
Irradiation
Moist Heat Terminal Sterilization
Others
Global Terminal Sterilization Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Terminal Sterilization Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals and Clinics
Pharma
Others
Global Terminal Sterilization Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Terminal Sterilization Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Terminal Sterilization Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Terminal Sterilization Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Steris Plc
Getinge Group
Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc.
3M
Belimed
Matachana Group
Sterigenics International LLC
Olympus Corp.
Stryker Corporation