Military Electronic Components Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The product range of electronic components is very broad, from the most used various resistors, capacitors and inductors, to various integrated circuits (CPU, FPGA, DRAM, Flash memory chips, etc.), to various screens, and various connectors. , Connectors, various optoelectronic components, photosensitive components, camera modules, various motors, microphones, various radio frequency components (RF power amplifiers, filters, frequency dividers, switching devices, antennas, cables, etc.), Various sensors, various power devices, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Electronic Components in Global, including the following market information:

Global Military Electronic Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Military Electronic Components market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microelectronics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Military Electronic Components include Zhenhua Electronics Group, Shanghai Songshan Electronics, Hubei Hanguang Technology, AVIC HUADONG PHOTOELECTRIC., Titan Micro Electronics, Samsung and Intel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Military Electronic Components companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Military Electronic Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Military Electronic Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Microelectronics

Optoelectronic Device

Vacuum Electronics

Chemical and Physical Power

Electromechanical Components and General Components

Special Components

Others

Global Military Electronic Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Military Electronic Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Army

Navy

Air Force

Global Military Electronic Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Military Electronic Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Military Electronic Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Military Electronic Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zhenhua Electronics Group

Shanghai Songshan Electronics

Hubei Hanguang Technology

AVIC HUADONG PHOTOELECTRIC.

Titan Micro Electronics

Samsung

Intel

