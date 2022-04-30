Military Electronic Components Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The product range of electronic components is very broad, from the most used various resistors, capacitors and inductors, to various integrated circuits (CPU, FPGA, DRAM, Flash memory chips, etc.), to various screens, and various connectors. , Connectors, various optoelectronic components, photosensitive components, camera modules, various motors, microphones, various radio frequency components (RF power amplifiers, filters, frequency dividers, switching devices, antennas, cables, etc.), Various sensors, various power devices, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Electronic Components in Global, including the following market information:
Global Military Electronic Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Military Electronic Components market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Microelectronics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Military Electronic Components include Zhenhua Electronics Group, Shanghai Songshan Electronics, Hubei Hanguang Technology, AVIC HUADONG PHOTOELECTRIC., Titan Micro Electronics, Samsung and Intel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Military Electronic Components companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Military Electronic Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Military Electronic Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Microelectronics
Microelectronics
Optoelectronic Device
Vacuum Electronics
Chemical and Physical Power
Electromechanical Components and General Components
Special Components
Others
Global Military Electronic Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Military Electronic Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Army
Navy
Air Force
Global Military Electronic Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Military Electronic Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Military Electronic Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Military Electronic Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zhenhua Electronics Group
Shanghai Songshan Electronics
Hubei Hanguang Technology
AVIC HUADONG PHOTOELECTRIC.
Titan Micro Electronics
Samsung
Intel