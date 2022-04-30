Clinical Trials Support Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Clinical Trials Support Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Clinical Trials Support Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Clinical Trials Support Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clinical Trial Site Management Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Clinical Trials Support Service include Charles River Laboratories, IQVIA, Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC, WuXi AppTec, Parexel International, Icon PLC, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Novotech and Kaiser Permanente, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Clinical Trials Support Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Clinical Trials Support Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Clinical Trials Support Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clinical Trial Site Management

Patient Recruitment Management

Data Management

Administrative Staff

IRB

Others

Global Clinical Trials Support Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Clinical Trials Support Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Others

Global Clinical Trials Support Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Clinical Trials Support Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Clinical Trials Support Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Clinical Trials Support Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Charles River Laboratories

IQVIA

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

WuXi AppTec

Parexel International

Icon PLC

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Novotech

Kaiser Permanente

eukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

Clinical Trial Service BV (CTS

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

