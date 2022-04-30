Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic in Global, including the following market information:

Global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic market was valued at 58 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 75 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Immunoassay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic include BD, BioM?rieux SA, Abbott, Quidel Corporation, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Hologic, Inc. (Gen Probe), Danaher, QIAGEN and Roche, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Others

Global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

COVID-19

MRSA

Clostridium Difficile

Respiratory Virus

TB and Drug-resistant TB

Chlamydia

Gonorrhea

HPV

HIV

Others(Gastro-intestinal Panel Testing, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, etc)

Global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BD

BioM?rieux SA

Abbott

Quidel Corporation

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. (Gen Probe)

Danaher

QIAGEN

Roche

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-infectious-disease-invitro-diagnostic-forecast-2022-2028-724

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-infectious-disease-invitro-diagnostic-forecast-2022-2028-724