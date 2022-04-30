Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic in Global, including the following market information:
Global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic market was valued at 58 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 75 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Immunoassay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic include BD, BioM?rieux SA, Abbott, Quidel Corporation, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Hologic, Inc. (Gen Probe), Danaher, QIAGEN and Roche, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Immunoassay
Molecular Diagnostics
Microbiology
Others
Global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
COVID-19
MRSA
Clostridium Difficile
Respiratory Virus
TB and Drug-resistant TB
Chlamydia
Gonorrhea
HPV
HIV
Others(Gastro-intestinal Panel Testing, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, etc)
Global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BD
BioM?rieux SA
Abbott
Quidel Corporation
OraSure Technologies, Inc.
Hologic, Inc. (Gen Probe)
Danaher
QIAGEN
Roche
Siemens Healthineers AG
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.