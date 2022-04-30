Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Both the gradient as well as radiofrequency coils help in boosting the performance of MRI machines. Gradient coil generates additional magnetic fields within three dimensions x, y, and z. These additional fields superimpose over the main magnetic field and provide spatially coded data that helps the computer to calculate image slice. Similarly, radiofrequency coil (RF coil) helps in boosting the reception of magnetic resonance signal. Some of these coils are capable of transmitting the signal while all can receive these signals. Strong signal helps in providing clear images through noise reduction, helping in improving the signal-to-noise ratio.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil in global, including the following market information:
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil market was valued at 8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Radiofrequency Coil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil include ESAOTE SPA, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, MR Instruments, Inc., RAPID MR International, LLC, Aurora Imaging, HITACHI Medical Systems Europe and IMRIS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Radiofrequency Coil
Gradient Coil
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Neurology
Cardiovascular
Spine and Musculoskeletal
Others
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ESAOTE SPA
GE Healthcare
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
MR Instruments, Inc.
RAPID MR International, LLC
Aurora Imaging
HITACHI Medical Systems Europe
IMRIS
Medspira
Monteris Medical
Noras MRI