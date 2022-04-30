Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The next generation of cell and gene therapies holds a significant promise for patients as an alternative treatment option or personalized medicine. Besides, the success rate of these products is also higher as compared to those for small-molecule products. This is due to the fact that CGT tends to target precise disease drivers rather than the broad targets for small-molecule therapy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial market was valued at 9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 37 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phase I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial include IQVIA, ICON Plc, Covance, Charles River Laboratory and PAREXEL International Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Phase IV
Global Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oncology
Cardiology
CNS
Musculoskeletal
Infectious Diseases
Dermatology
Endocrine, Metabolic, Genetic
Immunology & Inflammation
Ophthalmology
Others(Gastroenterology, Hematology,etc.)
Global Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IQVIA
ICON Plc
Covance
Charles River Laboratory
PAREXEL International Corporation