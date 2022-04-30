Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The next generation of cell and gene therapies holds a significant promise for patients as an alternative treatment option or personalized medicine. Besides, the success rate of these products is also higher as compared to those for small-molecule products. This is due to the fact that CGT tends to target precise disease drivers rather than the broad targets for small-molecule therapy.

The global Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial market was valued at 9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 37 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phase I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial include IQVIA, ICON Plc, Covance, Charles River Laboratory and PAREXEL International Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

IQVIA

ICON Plc

Covance

Charles River Laboratory

PAREXEL International Corporation

