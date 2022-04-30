In-vitro Fertilization Microscope Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Reproductive medicine uses microscopes for fertility treatment of humans and animals, each using a few different microscope techniques. The in vitro fertilization microscope is mainly used in the case of in vitro fertilization.
This report contains market size and forecasts of In-vitro Fertilization Microscope in global, including the following market information:
Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscope Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscope Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five In-vitro Fertilization Microscope companies in 2021 (%)
The global In-vitro Fertilization Microscope market was valued at 83 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 143.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Upright Biological Microscope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of In-vitro Fertilization Microscope include Linkam Scientific Instruments, Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Meiji Techno, Zeiss, Euromex Microscopen B.V., Labomed Europe B.V., Nikon Corporation and Narishige Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the In-vitro Fertilization Microscope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscope Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscope Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Upright Biological Microscope
Inverted Microscope
Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscope Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscope Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clinical
Academic Research
Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscope Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscope Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies In-vitro Fertilization Microscope revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies In-vitro Fertilization Microscope revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies In-vitro Fertilization Microscope sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies In-vitro Fertilization Microscope sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Linkam Scientific Instruments
Olympus Corporation
Leica Microsystems
Meiji Techno
Zeiss
Euromex Microscopen B.V.
Labomed Europe B.V.
Nikon Corporation
Narishige Group
Eppendorf AG
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
Sutter Instrument Company
Tritech Research, Inc.
DSS Imagetech
Esco Lifesciences Group
Fein Optic