Disaster Preparedness System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The disaster preparedness system provides an emergency preparedness plan and effective incident prevention and management solutions to help organizations in avoiding consequences caused due to natural disasters. The system provides various benefits to the organizations, such as cost efficiency, increased employee productivity, improved greater retention, and others.Disaster preparedness consists of a set of measures undertaken by governments, organisations, communities or individuals to better respond and cope with the immediate aftermath of a disaster, whether it be human-made or caused by natural hazards. The objective is to reduce loss of life and livelihoods. Simple initiatives can go a long way, for instance in training for search and rescue, establishing early warning systems, developing contingency plans, or stockpiling equipment and supplies. Disaster preparedness plays an important role in building the resilience of communities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disaster Preparedness System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Disaster Preparedness System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disaster Preparedness System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Emergency/Mass Notification System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disaster Preparedness System include Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Motorola Solutions, Siemens, NEC Corporation, IBM, Alertus, OnSolve and Juvare and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Disaster Preparedness System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disaster Preparedness System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Disaster Preparedness System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Emergency/Mass Notification System

Surveillance System

Safety Management System

Earthquake/Seismic Warning System

Disaster Recovery and Backup Systems

Others

Global Disaster Preparedness System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Disaster Preparedness System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Training & Education Services

Consulting Services

Design & Integration Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Global Disaster Preparedness System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Disaster Preparedness System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disaster Preparedness System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disaster Preparedness System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

Lockheed Martin

Motorola Solutions

Siemens

NEC Corporation

IBM

Alertus

OnSolve

Juvare

Singlewire Software

