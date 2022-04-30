Disaster Preparedness System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The disaster preparedness system provides an emergency preparedness plan and effective incident prevention and management solutions to help organizations in avoiding consequences caused due to natural disasters. The system provides various benefits to the organizations, such as cost efficiency, increased employee productivity, improved greater retention, and others.Disaster preparedness consists of a set of measures undertaken by governments, organisations, communities or individuals to better respond and cope with the immediate aftermath of a disaster, whether it be human-made or caused by natural hazards. The objective is to reduce loss of life and livelihoods. Simple initiatives can go a long way, for instance in training for search and rescue, establishing early warning systems, developing contingency plans, or stockpiling equipment and supplies. Disaster preparedness plays an important role in building the resilience of communities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disaster Preparedness System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Disaster Preparedness System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disaster Preparedness System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Emergency/Mass Notification System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disaster Preparedness System include Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Motorola Solutions, Siemens, NEC Corporation, IBM, Alertus, OnSolve and Juvare and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Disaster Preparedness System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disaster Preparedness System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Disaster Preparedness System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Emergency/Mass Notification System
Surveillance System
Safety Management System
Earthquake/Seismic Warning System
Disaster Recovery and Backup Systems
Others
Global Disaster Preparedness System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Disaster Preparedness System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Training & Education Services
Consulting Services
Design & Integration Services
Support & Maintenance Services
Global Disaster Preparedness System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Disaster Preparedness System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Disaster Preparedness System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Disaster Preparedness System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honeywell
Lockheed Martin
Motorola Solutions
Siemens
NEC Corporation
IBM
Alertus
OnSolve
Juvare
Singlewire Software