NASH Drug Pipeline Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of NASH Drug Pipeline in global, including the following market information:

Global NASH Drug Pipeline Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global NASH Drug Pipeline Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five NASH Drug Pipeline companies in 2021 (%)

The global NASH Drug Pipeline market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Mechanism of Action Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of NASH Drug Pipeline include Intercept, Genfit, Allergan, Madrigal, Immuron, Galectin, Gilead, 89bio Inc and ABIONYX Pharma SA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the NASH Drug Pipeline manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NASH Drug Pipeline Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global NASH Drug Pipeline Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Mechanism of Action

Protease Inhibitor

Immunomodulatory

Multiple Kinase Inhibitor

By Molecule Types

Small molecule

Stem Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

By Route of Administration:

Inhalation

Intravenous

Oral

Subcutaneous

Global NASH Drug Pipeline Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global NASH Drug Pipeline Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clinical

Academic Research

Global NASH Drug Pipeline Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global NASH Drug Pipeline Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies NASH Drug Pipeline revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies NASH Drug Pipeline revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies NASH Drug Pipeline sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies NASH Drug Pipeline sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Intercept

Genfit

Allergan

Madrigal

Immuron

Galectin

Gilead

89bio Inc

ABIONYX Pharma SA

Abivax SA

Abliva AB

Acquist Therapeutics

AdAlta Ltd

Afimmune Biopharma Ltd

Zhejiang Doer Biologics Corp

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc

ChemomAb Ltd

DURECT Corp

Eli Lilly and Co

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

EncuraGen Inc

Engitix Ltd

Heprotech Inc

Hinova Pharmaceuticals Inc

HK inno.N Corp

HotSpot Therapeutics Inc

