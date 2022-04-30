Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, IPF) is a rare, chronic, and fatal disease that will gradually develop over a period of several years. It is typically characterized by the formation of scar tissue in the lungs and progressive dyspnea. It is the most common type of interstitial lung disease in idiopathic interstitial pneumonia. Its clinical features include shortness of breath, diffuse lung infiltrates on imaging, and lung biopsy showing varying degrees of inflammation/fibrosis or Both.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pirfenidone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment include Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck and Co., Inc., ArkBio, Zelgen, Blade Therapeutics, Regend Therapeutics (Cayman) Ltd., Insilico Medicine, Vicore Pharma and Heilongjiang Zbd Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pirfenidone

Nintedanib

Other

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Graduate School

Others

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck and Co., Inc.

ArkBio

Zelgen

Blade Therapeutics

Regend Therapeutics (Cayman) Ltd.

Insilico Medicine

Vicore Pharma

Heilongjiang Zbd Pharmaceutical

Indaco

InterMune, Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

SHIONOGI & CO., Ltd.

