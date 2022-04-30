Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV and AIDS Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV and AIDS in Global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV and AIDS Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV and AIDS market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Machine Learning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV and AIDS include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Google Inc.(DeepMind), General Electric Healthcare, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, General Vision Inc. and Siemens Healthineers AG. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV and AIDS companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV and AIDS Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV and AIDS Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Image Processing

Speech Recognition

Other

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV and AIDS Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV and AIDS Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Research Institutions

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV and AIDS Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV and AIDS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV and AIDS revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HIV and AIDS revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Google Inc.(DeepMind)

General Electric Healthcare

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Intel Corporation

General Vision Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

