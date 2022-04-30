Uncategorized

Industrial Autonomous Material Handling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Autonomous Material Handling in global, including the following market information:

The global Industrial Autonomous Material Handling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Autonomous Material Handling include LINAK, AICRobo, IDEALworks GmbH, ABBASTT, VerizonIncubed IT, AutoStore System, Plus, Zebra Technologies(Fetch Robotics) and Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Autonomous Material Handling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Autonomous Material Handling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Autonomous Material Handling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Industrial Autonomous Material Handling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Autonomous Material Handling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Industrial Autonomous Material Handling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Autonomous Material Handling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

