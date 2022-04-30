Vehicle Grille Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vehicle Grille serves as a cover for the opening which allows the air in and out of the vehicle body. The Car Grille which is installed in front of the radiator protects the front of the vehicle also from debris on the road and also important in enhancement of aesthetics of vehicle.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Grille in global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicle Grille Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Grille Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vehicle Grille companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Grille market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Billet Automotive Grille Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Grille include Rex Grilles, Westin Automotive, Inc., Putco, Dorman Products, Tata AutoComp Systems, HBPO GMBH, SRG Global, TWP Inc. and GALIO INDIA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vehicle Grille manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle Grille Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Grille Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Billet Automotive Grille
CNC Automotive Grille
Mesh Automotive Grille
Global Vehicle Grille Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Grille Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Vehicle Grille Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Grille Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicle Grille revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicle Grille revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vehicle Grille sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vehicle Grille sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rex Grilles
Westin Automotive, Inc.
Putco
Dorman Products
Tata AutoComp Systems
HBPO GMBH
SRG Global
TWP Inc.
GALIO INDIA
ROUSH PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS
Karthigeya Group
Magna International
Plastic Omnium