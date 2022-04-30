Vehicle Pressure Plate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Vehicle pressure plate is a crucial element of clutch assembly in automobiles. The automotive pressure plate can engage or dis-engage the flywheel and clutch disc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Pressure Plate in global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicle Pressure Plate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Pressure Plate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vehicle Pressure Plate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Pressure Plate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coil Spring Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Pressure Plate include MACAS Automotive, Hebei Tengda Auto Parts, S. K. Auto Industries, Setco Automotive, ANAND Group, Apls Automotive Industries, Raicam Clutch, Makino Auto Industries and SASSONE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vehicle Pressure Plate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle Pressure Plate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Pressure Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Coil Spring Type
Diaphragm Type
Global Vehicle Pressure Plate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Pressure Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Vehicle Pressure Plate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Pressure Plate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicle Pressure Plate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicle Pressure Plate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vehicle Pressure Plate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vehicle Pressure Plate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MACAS Automotive
Hebei Tengda Auto Parts
S. K. Auto Industries
Setco Automotive
ANAND Group
Apls Automotive Industries
Raicam Clutch
Makino Auto Industries
SASSONE
GOLDEN Precision Products
RSM Autokast
California Custom Clutch Corporation