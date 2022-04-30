Car Speedometer Cable Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vehicle speedometer cable is one of the essential part of the speedometer in aiding the measurement of the vehicle?s speed. A rotating flexible cable usually linked to the transmission gearbox of the vehicle is termed as a speedometer cable.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Speedometer Cable in global, including the following market information:
Global Car Speedometer Cable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Car Speedometer Cable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Car Speedometer Cable companies in 2021 (%)
The global Car Speedometer Cable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stainless Steel Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Car Speedometer Cable include TP Automotive, Tayoma Engineering Industries, Speedy Cables, R.S. International, SILCO CABLES, H.S. Taiwan Cable, COFLE, ABS and Hans Pries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Car Speedometer Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Car Speedometer Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Speedometer Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stainless Steel Material
Rubber Material
Plastic Material
Global Car Speedometer Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Speedometer Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
OEM
Aftermarket
Global Car Speedometer Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Speedometer Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Car Speedometer Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Car Speedometer Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Car Speedometer Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Car Speedometer Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TP Automotive
Tayoma Engineering Industries
Speedy Cables
R.S. International
SILCO CABLES
H.S. Taiwan Cable
COFLE
ABS
Hans Pries
JP Group
Metzger
Febi Bilstein
Freudenberg Group