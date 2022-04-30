Car Speedometer Cable Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vehicle speedometer cable is one of the essential part of the speedometer in aiding the measurement of the vehicle?s speed. A rotating flexible cable usually linked to the transmission gearbox of the vehicle is termed as a speedometer cable.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Speedometer Cable in global, including the following market information:

Global Car Speedometer Cable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Car Speedometer Cable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Car Speedometer Cable companies in 2021 (%)

The global Car Speedometer Cable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Car Speedometer Cable include TP Automotive, Tayoma Engineering Industries, Speedy Cables, R.S. International, SILCO CABLES, H.S. Taiwan Cable, COFLE, ABS and Hans Pries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Car Speedometer Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Car Speedometer Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Car Speedometer Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel Material

Rubber Material

Plastic Material

Global Car Speedometer Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Car Speedometer Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Car Speedometer Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Car Speedometer Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Car Speedometer Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Car Speedometer Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Car Speedometer Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Car Speedometer Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TP Automotive

Tayoma Engineering Industries

Speedy Cables

R.S. International

SILCO CABLES

H.S. Taiwan Cable

COFLE

ABS

Hans Pries

JP Group

Metzger

Febi Bilstein

Freudenberg Group

