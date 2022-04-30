Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Disposable Surgical Scalpel is a small and extremely sharp bladed instrument used for surgery, anatomical dissection, and various arts and crafts (called a hobby knife). Scalpels may be single-use disposable or re-usable. Re-usable scalpels can have permanently attached blades that can be sharpened or, more commonly, removable single-use blades. Disposable scalpels usually have a plastic handle with an extensible blade (like a utility knife) and are used once, then the entire instrument is discarded. Scalpel blades are usually individually packed in sterile pouches but are also offered non-sterile.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels include Aspen Surgical, Swann-Morton, Huaiyin Medical, KAI Group, Feather, Surgical Specialties (Calibre), SteriLance, Mani and Shinva, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blade

Handle

Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aspen Surgical

Swann-Morton

Huaiyin Medical

KAI Group

Feather

Surgical Specialties (Calibre)

SteriLance

Mani

Shinva

Hu-Friedy

Ailee

Shanghai Surgical

Geister

