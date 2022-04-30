Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Disposable Surgical Scalpel is a small and extremely sharp bladed instrument used for surgery, anatomical dissection, and various arts and crafts (called a hobby knife). Scalpels may be single-use disposable or re-usable. Re-usable scalpels can have permanently attached blades that can be sharpened or, more commonly, removable single-use blades. Disposable scalpels usually have a plastic handle with an extensible blade (like a utility knife) and are used once, then the entire instrument is discarded. Scalpel blades are usually individually packed in sterile pouches but are also offered non-sterile.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels in global, including the following market information:
Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Blade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels include Aspen Surgical, Swann-Morton, Huaiyin Medical, KAI Group, Feather, Surgical Specialties (Calibre), SteriLance, Mani and Shinva, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Blade
Handle
Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Other
Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Disposable Surgical Blades & Scalpels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aspen Surgical
Swann-Morton
Huaiyin Medical
KAI Group
Feather
Surgical Specialties (Calibre)
SteriLance
Mani
Shinva
Hu-Friedy
Ailee
Shanghai Surgical
Geister