Automation Motion Controllers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A motion controller, which acts as the brain of the motion control system, calculates each commanded move trajectory. It provides better machine capabilities, lower cycle times, and distributed automation solutions, making it an excellent choice for multi-axis machines that require high product quality and reproducible machine behavior.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automation Motion Controllers in global, including the following market information:

The global Automation Motion Controllers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Closed Loop Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automation Motion Controllers include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Moog Inc, Autonics Corporation, Omron Corporation, ESA S.p.a, Siemens AG, Emerson SA, AMK Group and Bonfiglioli, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automation Motion Controllers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automation Motion Controllers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automation Motion Controllers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Automation Motion Controllers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automation Motion Controllers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Automation Motion Controllers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automation Motion Controllers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

