Cohesive Packaging Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cohesive packaging refers to the packaging materials that can encapsulate any product with the coating of natural rubber latex. In cohesive packaging, the material only sticks to itself and not the product inside, making it more efficient and less complicated. The usage of cohesive packaging had significant growth in the past decade.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cohesive Packaging Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Cohesive Packaging Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cohesive Packaging Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Cohesive Packaging Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cohesive Packaging Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paper and Paperboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cohesive Packaging Material include Pregis LLC, IPS Packaging & Automation, Shippers Supply, Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate, Inc., BDL Supply, System Packaging, Metric Packaging Solutions, TPC Packaging Solutions and Fapco Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cohesive Packaging Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cohesive Packaging Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cohesive Packaging Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paper and Paperboard

Plastic Films and Wraps

Foam

Global Cohesive Packaging Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cohesive Packaging Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

E-commerce Packaging

Furniture and Household Goods

Electricals and Electronics

Automotive Industry

Others

Global Cohesive Packaging Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cohesive Packaging Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cohesive Packaging Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cohesive Packaging Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cohesive Packaging Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cohesive Packaging Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pregis LLC

IPS Packaging & Automation

Shippers Supply, Inc.

ProAmpac Intermediate, Inc.

BDL Supply

System Packaging

Metric Packaging Solutions

TPC Packaging Solutions

Fapco Inc.

Shenzhen KOX Technology Co., Ltd.

Ab Pac (s) Pte. Ltd.

Mouser Electronics, Inc.

Safepack Industries Ltd.

Maha Chemicals (Asia) Pte. Ltd., etc.

