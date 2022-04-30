Plastic Stacking Tray Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic Stacking Tray are convenient forms of storage that consume significantly lesser space when unused and reduce wastage of the products stored. These stackable plastic trays are widely used in the food and beverage industry at different stages.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Stacking Tray in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic Stacking Tray Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastic Stacking Tray Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Plastic Stacking Tray companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Stacking Tray market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polypropylene (PP) Tray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Stacking Tray include Schoeller, Allibert, Brambles Limited, Supreme Industries, Rehrig Pacific Company, TranPak Inc., Sino Holdings Group (SHG), Ravensbourn Plastics Ltd and Dynawest Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plastic Stacking Tray manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Stacking Tray Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastic Stacking Tray Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polypropylene (PP) Tray
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Tray
Polyethylene (PE) Tray
Global Plastic Stacking Tray Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastic Stacking Tray Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Agriculture
Pharmaceutical
Automotive
Chemical
Others
Global Plastic Stacking Tray Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastic Stacking Tray Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastic Stacking Tray revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastic Stacking Tray revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastic Stacking Tray sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Plastic Stacking Tray sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schoeller
Allibert
Brambles Limited
Supreme Industries
Rehrig Pacific Company
TranPak Inc.
Sino Holdings Group (SHG)
Ravensbourn Plastics Ltd
Dynawest Ltd
DS Smith
Shenzhen Bosen Plastic Co., Ltd.
Dongguan Linzhijie Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.
Xiamen Bestwares Enterprise Corp., Ltd.
Hangzhou Dongwang Technology Co., Ltd.
Suzhou Yinhoo Industrial Tools Co., Ltd