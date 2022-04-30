Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aerospace Cabin Interiors are designed to offer the highest level of comfort within innovative and attractive aircraft cabin. The materials used for cabin interiors must promote passenger safety, comfort, and well-being.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace Cabin Interiors in global, including the following market information:
Global Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aerospace Cabin Interiors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aerospace Cabin Interiors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Seating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Cabin Interiors include United Technologies Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace S.A., HAECO Group, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Geven S.p.A., Bucher Group, Panasonic Avionics Corporation and Turkish Cabin Interior Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aerospace Cabin Interiors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Seating
Lighting
Galley
Lavatory
Windows & Windshields
Stowage Bins
Interior Panels
Global Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
OEM
Aftermarket
Global Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aerospace Cabin Interiors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aerospace Cabin Interiors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aerospace Cabin Interiors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aerospace Cabin Interiors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aerospace Cabin Interiors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
United Technologies Corporation
Zodiac Aerospace S.A.
HAECO Group
Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
Aviointeriors S.p.A.
Geven S.p.A.
Bucher Group
Panasonic Avionics Corporation
Turkish Cabin Interior Inc.
SCI Cabin Interiors
Honeywell International