Biological Scaffold Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Scaffold technology is a department of Tissue Engineering that overcomes the limitations made by two-dimensional cell culture. The three-dimensional cultural assays include cell to matrix interactions, cell migration assays, and cell to cell interactions
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biological Scaffold in global, including the following market information:
Global Biological Scaffold Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biological Scaffold Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Biological Scaffold companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biological Scaffold market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrogels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biological Scaffold include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Merck KGaA, Tecan Trading AG, REPROCELL Inc, 3D Biotek LLC, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Medtronic, Xanofi and Molecular Matrix, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biological Scaffold manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biological Scaffold Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biological Scaffold Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydrogels
Polymeric Scaffolds
Nanofiber Based Scaffolds
Global Biological Scaffold Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biological Scaffold Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Stem Cell Therapy
Regenerative Medicine
Tissue Engineering
Drug Discovery
Others
Global Biological Scaffold Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biological Scaffold Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biological Scaffold revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biological Scaffold revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biological Scaffold sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Biological Scaffold sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
Merck KGaA
Tecan Trading AG
REPROCELL Inc
3D Biotek LLC
Becton, Dickinson, and Company
Medtronic
Xanofi
Molecular Matrix, Inc
Matricel GmbH
Pelobiotech
4titude
Corning Incorporated
Akron Biotech
Bioquote Ltd
Avacta Life Sciences Limited.
Nanofiber Solutions
Vericel Corporation
NuVasive, Inc
Allergan