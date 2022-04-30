Disposable Bioprocessing Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In the biopharma industry,Disposable Bioprocessing technologies are disposable products which are intended for one-time use.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Bioprocessing Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Disposable Bioprocessing Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Disposable Bioprocessing Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Disposable Bioprocessing Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disposable Bioprocessing Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bioreactors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disposable Bioprocessing Device include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Corning Incorporated, Pall Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Eppendorf AG, Rentschler Biopharma SE and Lonza, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Disposable Bioprocessing Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Bioprocessing Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Bioprocessing Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bioreactors
Tangential-flow Filtration Devices
Depth Filters
Disposable Filter Cartridges
Media Bags & Containers
Mixing Systems
Tubing Assemblies
Sampling Systems
Other Products
Global Disposable Bioprocessing Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Bioprocessing Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
Life Science R&D Companies & Academic Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations & Manufacturers
Global Disposable Bioprocessing Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Bioprocessing Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Disposable Bioprocessing Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Disposable Bioprocessing Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Disposable Bioprocessing Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Disposable Bioprocessing Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Merck KGaA
Sartorius AG
Corning Incorporated
Pall Corporation
General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)
Eppendorf AG
Rentschler Biopharma SE
Lonza
Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
JM BioConnect
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Infors AG
PBS Biotech, Inc.
Entegris, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Kuhner AG
