Vehicle Collision Repair Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paints, coatings, and accompanying consumables such as auto components and other spares are widely used in the automotive collision repair market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Collision Repair in Global, including the following market information:

Global Vehicle Collision Repair Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vehicle Collision Repair market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paints & Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Collision Repair include Valeo, Magna, Denso, PPG Industries, Hyundai Mobis, Axalta, Bosch, Aisin Seiki and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vehicle Collision Repair companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vehicle Collision Repair Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vehicle Collision Repair Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Vehicle Collision Repair Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vehicle Collision Repair Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Vehicle Collision Repair Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Vehicle Collision Repair Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

