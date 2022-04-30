Bike Frame Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bike Frame is the main component of a bicycle, onto which wheels and other components are fitted. The modern and most common frame design for an upright bicycle is based on the safety bicycle, and consists of two triangles: a main triangle and a paired rear triangle.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bike Frame in global, including the following market information:
Global Bike Frame Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bike Frame Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Bike Frame companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bike Frame market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bike Frame include Bianchi, Cannondale, Giant, Fuji Bikes, Hutch Hi-Performance BMX Bicycles, Koga, S&M Bikes, SCOTT Sports and Kona, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bike Frame manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bike Frame Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bike Frame Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum
Steel
Carbon Fiber
Titanium Alloy
Others
Global Bike Frame Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bike Frame Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Regular Bicycle
Mountain Bicycle
Racing Bicycle
Others
Global Bike Frame Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bike Frame Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bike Frame revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bike Frame revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bike Frame sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Bike Frame sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bianchi
Cannondale
Giant
Fuji Bikes
Hutch Hi-Performance BMX Bicycles
Koga
S&M Bikes
SCOTT Sports
Kona
WeThePeople Bike Co
Strangerco
Fiend BMX
BSD
Missile
Quick
ADK TECHNOLOGY
Advanced International Multitech