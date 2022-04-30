Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Micro-mobility is becoming an efficient and reliable mode of transportation within towns and cities. This mode of transportation has excellent energy conversion rates in comparison to fossil fuel vehicles. Various factors, such as increasing oil and gas prices, ease of parking, and rising road congestion, are expected to contribute towards the adoption of Micro-mobility.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure in global, including the following market information:
Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure companies in 2021 (%)
The global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wired Charging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure include Ather Energy, bike-energy, Bikeep, Flower Turbines, Get Charged, Inc., GiulioBarbieri SRL, Ground Control Systems, Magment GmbH and Perch Mobility, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wired Charging
Wireless Charging
Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ather Energy
bike-energy
Bikeep
Flower Turbines
Get Charged, Inc.
GiulioBarbieri SRL
Ground Control Systems
Magment GmbH
Perch Mobility
Robert Bosch GmbH
Solum PV
SWIFTMILE
The Mobility House GmbH