Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Micro-mobility is becoming an efficient and reliable mode of transportation within towns and cities. This mode of transportation has excellent energy conversion rates in comparison to fossil fuel vehicles. Various factors, such as increasing oil and gas prices, ease of parking, and rising road congestion, are expected to contribute towards the adoption of Micro-mobility.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure in global, including the following market information:

Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure companies in 2021 (%)

The global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wired Charging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure include Ather Energy, bike-energy, Bikeep, Flower Turbines, Get Charged, Inc., GiulioBarbieri SRL, Ground Control Systems, Magment GmbH and Perch Mobility, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wired Charging

Wireless Charging

Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ather Energy

bike-energy

Bikeep

Flower Turbines

Get Charged, Inc.

GiulioBarbieri SRL

Ground Control Systems

Magment GmbH

Perch Mobility

Robert Bosch GmbH

Solum PV

SWIFTMILE

The Mobility House GmbH

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-micromobility-charging-infrastructure-forecast-2022-2028-893

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-micromobility-charging-infrastructure-forecast-2022-2028-893