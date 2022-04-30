Companion Animal Wound Care Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wound care in veterinary medicine is an essential part of patient management with great potential to impact the duration and extent of an animal’s recovery from surgery or traumatic injury. A wound is defined as a break in the continuity of a tissue of the body.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Companion Animal Wound Care in Global, including the following market information:
Global Companion Animal Wound Care Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Companion Animal Wound Care market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Surgical Wound Care Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Companion Animal Wound Care include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), Virbac, Advancis Veterinary Ltd, Innovacyn, Inc., Robinson Healthcare and NEOGEN Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Companion Animal Wound Care companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Companion Animal Wound Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Companion Animal Wound Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Surgical Wound Care Product
Advanced Wound Care Product
Traditional Wound Care Product
Other Products
Global Companion Animal Wound Care Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Companion Animal Wound Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dogs
Cats
Others
Global Companion Animal Wound Care Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Companion Animal Wound Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Companion Animal Wound Care revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Companion Animal Wound Care revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Medtronic
3M Company
Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)
Virbac
Advancis Veterinary Ltd
Innovacyn, Inc.
Robinson Healthcare
NEOGEN Corporation
KeriCure, Inc
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals