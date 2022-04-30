Crop Acaricides Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acaricides?are pesticides that kill members of the arachnid subclass Acari, which includes ticks and mites.?Acaricides?are used both in medicine and agriculture, although the desired selective toxicity differs between the two fields.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crop Acaricides in global, including the following market information:

Global Crop Acaricides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Crop Acaricides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Crop Acaricides companies in 2021 (%)

The global Crop Acaricides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organochlorine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Crop Acaricides include Arysta Lifescience, BASF, Bayer, Lanxess, DowDuPont, FMC, Merck, Nissan Chemical and Syngenta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Crop Acaricides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Crop Acaricides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Crop Acaricides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organochlorine

Organophosphorus

Natural

Others

Global Crop Acaricides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Crop Acaricides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Grains and Cereals

Commercial Crops

Other

Global Crop Acaricides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Crop Acaricides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Crop Acaricides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Crop Acaricides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Crop Acaricides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Crop Acaricides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arysta Lifescience

BASF

Bayer

Lanxess

DowDuPont

FMC

Merck

Nissan Chemical

Syngenta

Sumitomo Chemicals

Monsanto

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-crop-acaricides-forecast-2022-2028-366

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-crop-acaricides-forecast-2022-2028-366