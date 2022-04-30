Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aromatherapy uses plant materials and aromatic plant oils, including essential oils, and other aroma compounds for improving psychological or physical well-being.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser in global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultrasonic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser include Young Living, NOW Foods, D?TERRA International, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, SpaRoom, Muji, GreenAir and Vitruvi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ultrasonic
Nebulizer
Evaporativ
Global Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retailers
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
E-commerce
Others
Global Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Commercial Aromatherapy Diffuser sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Young Living
NOW Foods
D?TERRA International
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc
SpaRoom
Muji
GreenAir
Vitruvi