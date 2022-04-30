Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

To offer multiple benefits personal care products need multifunctional ingredients, such as emollients as they provide many benefits in terms of skin growth and appearance. They can also be used to ease some skin conditions, such as eczema psoriasis, wrinkles, dark circles and associated skin problems. The growing popularity of multifunctional personal care products drives the demand for emollient-based personal care products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Emollients Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics include The Lubrizol Corporation, Stephenson Group, Evonik Industries AG, Sonneborn, Innospec, Hallstar, Vantage Specialty Ingredients, BASF SE and Berg + Schmidt GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Emollients

Oils

Global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sun Care

Deodorants

Skin Care

Hair Care

Others

Global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Lubrizol Corporation

Stephenson Group

Evonik Industries AG

Sonneborn

Innospec

Hallstar

Vantage Specialty Ingredients

BASF SE

Berg + Schmidt GmbH

Cargill

Yasham

