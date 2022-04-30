Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
To offer multiple benefits personal care products need multifunctional ingredients, such as emollients as they provide many benefits in terms of skin growth and appearance. They can also be used to ease some skin conditions, such as eczema psoriasis, wrinkles, dark circles and associated skin problems. The growing popularity of multifunctional personal care products drives the demand for emollient-based personal care products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Emollients Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics include The Lubrizol Corporation, Stephenson Group, Evonik Industries AG, Sonneborn, Innospec, Hallstar, Vantage Specialty Ingredients, BASF SE and Berg + Schmidt GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Emollients
Oils
Global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sun Care
Deodorants
Skin Care
Hair Care
Others
Global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The Lubrizol Corporation
Stephenson Group
Evonik Industries AG
Sonneborn
Innospec
Hallstar
Vantage Specialty Ingredients
BASF SE
Berg + Schmidt GmbH
Cargill
Yasham