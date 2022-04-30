Personal Care Product Preservative Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Preservative is a natural or synthetic element added to skin care products to inhibit decay from microbial growth and unnecessary chemical changes. The consumption of preservatives is important in most products to prevent product damage and to protect the products from uncalculated contamination by consumers during use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Care Product Preservative in global, including the following market information:

Global Personal Care Product Preservative Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Personal Care Product Preservative Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Personal Care Product Preservative companies in 2021 (%)

The global Personal Care Product Preservative market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paraben Esters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Personal Care Product Preservative include Ashland(INEOS), BASF, Clariant(SABIC), Dow Chemical, Lonza, Akema Fine Chemicals, Symrise, Salicylates & Chemicals and Brenntag and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Personal Care Product Preservative manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Personal Care Product Preservative Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Personal Care Product Preservative Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paraben Esters

Formaldehyde Donors

Phenol Derivatives

Alcohols

Quaternary Compounds

Organic Acids

Global Personal Care Product Preservative Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Personal Care Product Preservative Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skin & Sun Care

Hair Care

Toiletries

Global Personal Care Product Preservative Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Personal Care Product Preservative Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Personal Care Product Preservative revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Personal Care Product Preservative revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Personal Care Product Preservative sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Personal Care Product Preservative sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashland(INEOS)

BASF

Clariant(SABIC)

Dow Chemical

Lonza

Akema Fine Chemicals

Symrise

Salicylates & Chemicals

Brenntag

Chemipol

