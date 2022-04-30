Thermostatic Shower Faucet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The thermostatic faucet can automatically balance the water pressure of cold water and hot water in a short time through the thermostatic adjustment valve core of the faucet, so as to maintain the stability of the outlet water temperature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermostatic Shower Faucet in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermostatic Shower Faucet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermostatic Shower Faucet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Thermostatic Shower Faucet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermostatic Shower Faucet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Lever Mixer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermostatic Shower Faucet include Grohe AG, Kohler Co, Moen, Inc, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Rocca Sanitario, Jaguar Group, Geberit AG, Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd. and Masco Corp and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermostatic Shower Faucet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermostatic Shower Faucet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermostatic Shower Faucet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Lever Mixer

Two Handle Mixer

Others

Global Thermostatic Shower Faucet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermostatic Shower Faucet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Thermostatic Shower Faucet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thermostatic Shower Faucet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermostatic Shower Faucet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermostatic Shower Faucet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermostatic Shower Faucet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Thermostatic Shower Faucet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Grohe AG

Kohler Co

Moen, Inc

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

Rocca Sanitario

Jaguar Group

Geberit AG

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd.

Masco Corp

LIXIL Corp

