Commercial Heated Towel Rail Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Heated towel rails are designed to run on the lowest wattage possible without compromising comfort – generally 35 degrees.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Heated Towel Rail in global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Heated Towel Rail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Commercial Heated Towel Rail Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Commercial Heated Towel Rail companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Heated Towel Rail market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Heated Towel Rails Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Heated Towel Rail include Margaroli, Kambrook, Zehnder Group, VOGUE UK LTD, Blyss, Kudox, PORCELANOSA (Noken Porcelanosa), Rointe and Reina, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Commercial Heated Towel Rail manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Heated Towel Rail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Heated Towel Rail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electric Heated Towel Rails
Hydronic Heated Towel Rails
Global Commercial Heated Towel Rail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Heated Towel Rail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hotel
Restaurant
Others
Global Commercial Heated Towel Rail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Heated Towel Rail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Heated Towel Rail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Heated Towel Rail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Commercial Heated Towel Rail sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Commercial Heated Towel Rail sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Margaroli
Kambrook
Zehnder Group
VOGUE UK LTD
Blyss
Kudox
PORCELANOSA (Noken Porcelanosa)
Rointe
Reina
Ecolec
Warmup
Antrax IT
Bathroom Butler
Versatile Group
Saneux
Hotwire
Tissino
AEL Heating Solutions
Hydrotherm
Jeeves
Link Arkitektur (VOLA)
SONAS