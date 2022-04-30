Sustainable Eco-friendly Furniture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Traditional furniture which releases harmful pollutants such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and cause allergies, migraines, and asthma, is driving demand for eco-friendly interiors. Therefore, there is high prominence for sustainable materials to produce various types of furniture such as reclaimed wood, rubber wood, bamboo, rattan, and wicker.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Eco-friendly Furniture Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sustainable Eco-friendly Furniture in Global, including the following market information:
Global Sustainable Eco-friendly Furniture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sustainable Eco-friendly Furniture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Residential Furniture Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sustainable Eco-friendly Furniture include Vermont Woods Studios, Cisco Bros, Manchester Woodcraft, Greenington, Lee Industries, Williams-Sonoma, La-Z-Boy, Jiangxi Feiyu Bamboo Industry Group and Moso International and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sustainable Eco-friendly Furniture companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sustainable Eco-friendly Furniture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sustainable Eco-friendly Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Residential Furniture
Commercial Building Furniture
Global Sustainable Eco-friendly Furniture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sustainable Eco-friendly Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Sustainable Eco-friendly Furniture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Sustainable Eco-friendly Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sustainable Eco-friendly Furniture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sustainable Eco-friendly Furniture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vermont Woods Studios
Cisco Bros
Manchester Woodcraft
Greenington
Lee Industries
Williams-Sonoma
La-Z-Boy
Jiangxi Feiyu Bamboo Industry Group
Moso International
Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft