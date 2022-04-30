Uncategorized

Organic and Natural Skin Care Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Organic and Natural are those grown in accordance with organic farming standards ? such as the avoidance of chemical fertilisers, genetic modification and the use of growth hormones. These ingredients form the gold standard in natural skincare as they are grown as nature intended.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic and Natural Skin Care in Global, including the following market information:

Global Organic and Natural Skin Care Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic and Natural Skin Care market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Facial care Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic and Natural Skin Care include Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder, Mama Earth, Unilever, Clorox Co., Honest Co., The Body Shop, Loreal and FOM London Skincare and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Organic and Natural Skin Care companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic and Natural Skin Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Organic and Natural Skin Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Organic and Natural Skin Care Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Organic and Natural Skin Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Organic and Natural Skin Care Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Organic and Natural Skin Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

