Dry Pet Cat Food Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Pet Cat Food in global, including the following market information:
Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Dry Pet Cat Food companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dry Pet Cat Food market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Extruded Cat Food Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dry Pet Cat Food include Evanger?s Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc., Mars Incorporated, Purina, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Affinity Petcare SA, Nutro Products Inc., Dave’s Pet Food, Boulder Dog Food Company and Rollover Pet Food Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dry Pet Cat Food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Extruded Cat Food
Baked Cat Food
Other
Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Kitten
Senior
Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dry Pet Cat Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dry Pet Cat Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dry Pet Cat Food sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Dry Pet Cat Food sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evanger?s Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc.
Mars Incorporated
Purina
Hill’s Pet Nutrition
Affinity Petcare SA
Nutro Products Inc.
Dave’s Pet Food
Boulder Dog Food Company
Rollover Pet Food Ltd.
Real Pet Food Company Pty Ltd
Freshpet
Burgess Group PLC
Nature?s variety
Fromm Family Foods LLC
JustFoodForDogs ( approx)
The J.M. Smucker Company
Steve’s Real Food
Natures Goodness Pet Food
Party Animal, Inc.
Iams