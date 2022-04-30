Dry Pet Cat Food Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Pet Cat Food in global, including the following market information:

Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dry Pet Cat Food companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dry Pet Cat Food market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Extruded Cat Food Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dry Pet Cat Food include Evanger?s Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc., Mars Incorporated, Purina, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Affinity Petcare SA, Nutro Products Inc., Dave’s Pet Food, Boulder Dog Food Company and Rollover Pet Food Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dry Pet Cat Food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Extruded Cat Food

Baked Cat Food

Other

Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Kitten

Senior

Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dry Pet Cat Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dry Pet Cat Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dry Pet Cat Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dry Pet Cat Food sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dry Pet Cat Food sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evanger?s Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc.

Mars Incorporated

Purina

Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Affinity Petcare SA

Nutro Products Inc.

Dave’s Pet Food

Boulder Dog Food Company

Rollover Pet Food Ltd.

Real Pet Food Company Pty Ltd

Freshpet

Burgess Group PLC

Nature?s variety

Fromm Family Foods LLC

JustFoodForDogs ( approx)

The J.M. Smucker Company

Steve’s Real Food

Natures Goodness Pet Food

Party Animal, Inc.

Iams

