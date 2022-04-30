Home Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aromatherapy Diffuser is a device that breaks essential oils down into smaller molecules, dispersing them into the air for a pleasant or calming effect?depending on the oil that’s been put into the diffuser. Different essential oils have different claims?for example, lavender is meant to support sleep.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Aromatherapy Diffuser in global, including the following market information:
Global Home Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Home Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Home Aromatherapy Diffuser companies in 2021 (%)
The global Home Aromatherapy Diffuser market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultrasonic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Home Aromatherapy Diffuser include Young Living, NOW Foods, D?TERRA International, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, SpaRoom, Muji, GreenAir and Vitruvi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Home Aromatherapy Diffuser manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Home Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Home Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ultrasonic
Nebulizer
Evaporativ
Global Home Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Home Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retailers
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
E-commerce
Others
Global Home Aromatherapy Diffuser Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Home Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Home Aromatherapy Diffuser revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Home Aromatherapy Diffuser revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Home Aromatherapy Diffuser sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Home Aromatherapy Diffuser sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Young Living
NOW Foods
D?TERRA International
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc
SpaRoom
Muji
GreenAir
Vitruvi