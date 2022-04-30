Recirculating Water Chillers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Recirculating Water Chillers are closed-loop chillers that are used to cool the equipment and machines. Recirculating chillers provide a constant and reliable source of liquid coolant for cooling in laboratory, clinical, or industrial applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recirculating Water Chillers in global, including the following market information:
Global Recirculating Water Chillers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Recirculating Water Chillers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Recirculating Water Chillers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Recirculating Water Chillers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Temperature -40 ?C-20 ?C Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Recirculating Water Chillers include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Boyd, SMC, Glen Dimplex Thermal Solutions, Huber, LAUDA, SP Industries, PolyScience and Julabo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Recirculating Water Chillers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recirculating Water Chillers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Recirculating Water Chillers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Temperature -40 ?C-20 ?C
Low Temperature Global Recirculating Water Chillers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Recirculating Water Chillers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Laboratory
Semiconductor
Medical
Other
Global Recirculating Water Chillers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Recirculating Water Chillers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Recirculating Water Chillers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Recirculating Water Chillers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Recirculating Water Chillers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Recirculating Water Chillers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Boyd
SMC
Glen Dimplex Thermal Solutions
Huber
LAUDA
SP Industries
PolyScience
Julabo
VWR
Cole-Parmer
Buchi
Great Wall
Bluepard
Teyu Electromechanical
Filtrine
Auwii