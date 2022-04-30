Rolling Stock Axle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rolling Stock Axle is a rod or shaft that rotates the wheels and supports the weight of railway vehicle.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rolling Stock Axle in global, including the following market information:
Global Rolling Stock Axle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rolling Stock Axle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Rolling Stock Axle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rolling Stock Axle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid Axles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rolling Stock Axle include Taiyuan Heavy, Evraz, Standard Steel, Lucchini RS, GHH-Bontrans, Amsted Rail, Jinxi Axle Company, Rail Wheel Factory and Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rolling Stock Axle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rolling Stock Axle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rolling Stock Axle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solid Axles
Hollow Axles
Global Rolling Stock Axle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rolling Stock Axle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Locomotives
Rapid Transit
Wagon
Others
Global Rolling Stock Axle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rolling Stock Axle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rolling Stock Axle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rolling Stock Axle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rolling Stock Axle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Rolling Stock Axle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Taiyuan Heavy
Evraz
Standard Steel
Lucchini RS
GHH-Bontrans
Amsted Rail
Jinxi Axle Company
Rail Wheel Factory
Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV)
Masteel
Standard Forged Products
Kolowag
CAF
MWL
NSC
Semco
CRRC Datong
Comsteel
Interpipe
Jiangsu Railteco
Swasap