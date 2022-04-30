Explosion Proof Refrigerator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Explosion-proof refrigerators are use in locations where?a flammable atmosphere?(class I division 2 or similar classification) may develop. Note that if a unit has a UL listing for hazardous locations, it is given that it will conform to flammable material storage standards.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Explosion Proof Refrigerator in global, including the following market information:
Global Explosion Proof Refrigerator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Explosion Proof Refrigerator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Explosion Proof Refrigerator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Explosion Proof Refrigerator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Horizontal Refrigerator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Explosion Proof Refrigerator include American Biotech Supply, B Medical Systems, Tritec, Meiling Biology & Medical, Tintometer – Lovibond, VWR, JULABO, Kirsch-Medical and MELcon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Explosion Proof Refrigerator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Explosion Proof Refrigerator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Explosion Proof Refrigerator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Horizontal Refrigerator
Vertical Refrigerator
Global Explosion Proof Refrigerator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Explosion Proof Refrigerator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Laboratory
Industrial
Medical
Other
Global Explosion Proof Refrigerator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Explosion Proof Refrigerator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Explosion Proof Refrigerator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Explosion Proof Refrigerator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Explosion Proof Refrigerator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Explosion Proof Refrigerator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
American Biotech Supply
B Medical Systems
Tritec
Meiling Biology & Medical
Tintometer – Lovibond
VWR
JULABO
Kirsch-Medical
MELcon
CEM
Klinge
So-Low
Thermo Fisher Scientific
GREE
Nor-Lake
Fluke
Tisdale Company Inc
LUTRON
Krackeler
BVA Scientific
Liebherr
Camlab UK
Haier
Lec Medical