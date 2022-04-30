Bioperine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The pungent taste in black pepper and long pepper is due to the alkaloid commonly known as piperine. Piperine, also known as Bioperine, is extracted from long pepper and black pepper using dichloromethane. Generally, a typical black pepper contains 5-10% piperine while a long pepper contains around 1-2% piperine. Bioperine, trademark name of piperine, is the active ingredient in long & black peppers, which contributes to the unique spice or taste. Piperine greatly increases the level of absorption of nutrients such Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, selenium, beta-carotene, etc. within the body.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioperine in global, including the following market information:

Global Bioperine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bioperine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Bioperine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bioperine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bioperine include Sabinsa Corporation, Shaanxi Honghao Bio-tech Co., Ltd, Himalayan Herbaria Inc, Acetar, Tianben Biological, Ciyuan Biotechnology, KinGreen Bio-Engineering Technology, Plamed Green Science Group and SUPTEK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bioperine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bioperine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bioperine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic

Conventional

Global Bioperine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bioperine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Global Bioperine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bioperine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bioperine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bioperine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bioperine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Bioperine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sabinsa Corporation

Shaanxi Honghao Bio-tech Co., Ltd

Himalayan Herbaria Inc

Acetar

Tianben Biological

Ciyuan Biotechnology

KinGreen Bio-Engineering Technology

Plamed Green Science Group

SUPTEK

NanJing Spring & Autumn Biological Engineering Co., Ltd

Shaanxi Huike Botan

