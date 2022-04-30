Bioperine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The pungent taste in black pepper and long pepper is due to the alkaloid commonly known as piperine. Piperine, also known as Bioperine, is extracted from long pepper and black pepper using dichloromethane. Generally, a typical black pepper contains 5-10% piperine while a long pepper contains around 1-2% piperine. Bioperine, trademark name of piperine, is the active ingredient in long & black peppers, which contributes to the unique spice or taste. Piperine greatly increases the level of absorption of nutrients such Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, selenium, beta-carotene, etc. within the body.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioperine in global, including the following market information:
Global Bioperine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bioperine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Bioperine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bioperine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bioperine include Sabinsa Corporation, Shaanxi Honghao Bio-tech Co., Ltd, Himalayan Herbaria Inc, Acetar, Tianben Biological, Ciyuan Biotechnology, KinGreen Bio-Engineering Technology, Plamed Green Science Group and SUPTEK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bioperine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bioperine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bioperine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic
Conventional
Global Bioperine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bioperine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Others
Global Bioperine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bioperine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bioperine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bioperine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bioperine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Bioperine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sabinsa Corporation
Shaanxi Honghao Bio-tech Co., Ltd
Himalayan Herbaria Inc
Acetar
Tianben Biological
Ciyuan Biotechnology
KinGreen Bio-Engineering Technology
Plamed Green Science Group
SUPTEK
NanJing Spring & Autumn Biological Engineering Co., Ltd
Shaanxi Huike Botan