Tattooing Accessories Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tattooing is a form of body modification, in which a design is made on the skin by inserting tattoo ink, pigments, and dyes, into the dermis of the skin. Basic tattooing supplies include tattoo inks, tattoo needles, tattoo machines, and tattoo tubes etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tattooing Accessories in Global, including the following market information:
Global Tattooing Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tattooing Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tattooing Needle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tattooing Accessories include Sabre, FK Irons, EZ Tattoo Supply, Cheyenne Tattoo, Dragonhawk, Eikon Device, Baltimore Street Irons, Inkjecta Tattoo Machines and Bishop Rotary, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tattooing Accessories companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tattooing Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tattooing Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tattooing Needle
Tattooing Ink
Others
Global Tattooing Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tattooing Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sale
Offline Sale
Global Tattooing Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Tattooing Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tattooing Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tattooing Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sabre
FK Irons
EZ Tattoo Supply
Cheyenne Tattoo
Dragonhawk
Eikon Device
Baltimore Street Irons
Inkjecta Tattoo Machines
Bishop Rotary
Lauro Paolini
Infinite Irons