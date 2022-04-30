Medical Grade Shoes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical Grade Shoes is therapeutic footwear, specifically developed and designed to reduce the risk of several skin issues and prevent complications such as strain, ulcers, and amputations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Grade Shoes in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Grade Shoes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Grade Shoes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Grade Shoes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Grade Shoes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Skin Disease Shoes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Grade Shoes include New Balance, Dr. Comfort, Mephisto, Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., Orthofeet, Duna, Darco International Inc., Dr. Zen, Inc. and Gravity Defyer Corp. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Grade Shoes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Grade Shoes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Grade Shoes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Skin Disease Shoes

Clubfoot Shoes

Other

Global Medical Grade Shoes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Grade Shoes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adult

Children

Global Medical Grade Shoes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Grade Shoes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Grade Shoes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Grade Shoes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Grade Shoes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Grade Shoes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

New Balance

Dr. Comfort

Mephisto

Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.

Orthofeet

Duna

Darco International Inc.

Dr. Zen, Inc.

Gravity Defyer Corp

