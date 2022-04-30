Medical Grade Shoes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Grade Shoes is therapeutic footwear, specifically developed and designed to reduce the risk of several skin issues and prevent complications such as strain, ulcers, and amputations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Grade Shoes in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Grade Shoes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Grade Shoes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Grade Shoes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Grade Shoes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Skin Disease Shoes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Grade Shoes include New Balance, Dr. Comfort, Mephisto, Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., Orthofeet, Duna, Darco International Inc., Dr. Zen, Inc. and Gravity Defyer Corp. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Grade Shoes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Grade Shoes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Grade Shoes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Skin Disease Shoes
Clubfoot Shoes
Other
Global Medical Grade Shoes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Grade Shoes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adult
Children
Global Medical Grade Shoes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Grade Shoes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Grade Shoes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Grade Shoes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Grade Shoes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Grade Shoes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
New Balance
Dr. Comfort
Mephisto
Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.
Orthofeet
Duna
Darco International Inc.
Dr. Zen, Inc.
Gravity Defyer Corp