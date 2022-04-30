Household Water Filter Jug Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A water filter jug or pitcher removes impurities from the regular tap water in a short duration and make it fit for drinking, these jugs can then be used to store and refrigerate water. In addition, they help in improving the taste of drinking water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Household Water Filter Jug in global, including the following market information:

Global Household Water Filter Jug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Household Water Filter Jug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Household Water Filter Jug companies in 2021 (%)

The global Household Water Filter Jug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Capacity below 2L Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Household Water Filter Jug include Aqua Optima, Aquagear, Bobble, Brita, BWT, Cleansui, Clearly Filtered, Electrolux and Epic Water Filters, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Household Water Filter Jug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Household Water Filter Jug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Water Filter Jug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Capacity below 2L

Capacity 2L-3L

Capacity above 3L

Global Household Water Filter Jug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Water Filter Jug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sale

Offline Sale

Global Household Water Filter Jug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Water Filter Jug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Household Water Filter Jug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Household Water Filter Jug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Household Water Filter Jug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Household Water Filter Jug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aqua Optima

Aquagear

Bobble

Brita

BWT

Cleansui

Clearly Filtered

Electrolux

Epic Water Filters

Joyoung

Laica

O2COOL

PHILIPS

PUR

Seychelle Environmental

Terraillon

Waterdrop

ZeroWater

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-household-water-filter-jug-forecast-2022-2028-86

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-household-water-filter-jug-forecast-2022-2028-86