Trickle Irrigation System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Trickle irrigation is sometimes called trickle irrigation and involves dripping water onto the soil at very low rates (2-20 litres/hour) from a system of small diameter plastic pipes fitted with outlets called emitters or drippers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Trickle Irrigation System in global, including the following market information:

Global Trickle Irrigation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Trickle Irrigation System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Trickle Irrigation System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Trickle Irrigation System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sprinkler Irrigation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Trickle Irrigation System include Netafim, Jain Irrigation Systems, The Toro, Rain Bird, Hunter, Valmont, Rivulis, Lindsay and Reinke. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Trickle Irrigation System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Trickle Irrigation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Trickle Irrigation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

Center-Pivot Irrigation

Lateral Move Irrigation

Global Trickle Irrigation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Trickle Irrigation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Gardens & Lawns

Other

Global Trickle Irrigation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Trickle Irrigation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Trickle Irrigation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Trickle Irrigation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Trickle Irrigation System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Trickle Irrigation System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Netafim

Jain Irrigation Systems

The Toro

Rain Bird

Hunter

Valmont

Rivulis

Lindsay

Reinke

