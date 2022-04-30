Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Halal Color cosmetics are cosmetics that are free from products that are forbidden by the Islamic religion. Halal cosmetics are considered as one of the most key innovation for the Muslim population.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Halal Color Cosmetics Product in Global, including the following market information:

Global Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Halal Color Cosmetics Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lip Cosmetic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Halal Color Cosmetics Product include Amara Cosmetics, INIKA Cosmetics, MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD, Golden Rose, Sahfee Halalcare, SAAF international, Sampure, Shiffa Dubai skin care and Ivy Beauty, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Halal Color Cosmetics Product companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lip Cosmetic

Eye Cosmetic

Nail Cosmetic

Face Cosmetic

Global Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sale

Offline Sale

Global Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Halal Color Cosmetics Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Halal Color Cosmetics Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amara Cosmetics

INIKA Cosmetics

MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD

Golden Rose

Sahfee Halalcare

SAAF international

Sampure

Shiffa Dubai skin care

Ivy Beauty

Mirror and Makeup London

Clara International

Muslimah Manufacturing

PHB Ethical Beauty

Zuii Certified Organics

WIPRO UNZA

Sirehemas

OnePure

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-halal-color-cosmetics-forecast-2022-2028-922

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-halal-color-cosmetics-forecast-2022-2028-922