Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Halal Color cosmetics are cosmetics that are free from products that are forbidden by the Islamic religion. Halal cosmetics are considered as one of the most key innovation for the Muslim population.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Halal Color Cosmetics Product in Global, including the following market information:
Global Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Halal Color Cosmetics Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lip Cosmetic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Halal Color Cosmetics Product include Amara Cosmetics, INIKA Cosmetics, MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD, Golden Rose, Sahfee Halalcare, SAAF international, Sampure, Shiffa Dubai skin care and Ivy Beauty, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Halal Color Cosmetics Product companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lip Cosmetic
Eye Cosmetic
Nail Cosmetic
Face Cosmetic
Global Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sale
Offline Sale
Global Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Halal Color Cosmetics Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Halal Color Cosmetics Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Halal Color Cosmetics Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amara Cosmetics
INIKA Cosmetics
MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD
Golden Rose
Sahfee Halalcare
SAAF international
Sampure
Shiffa Dubai skin care
Ivy Beauty
Mirror and Makeup London
Clara International
Muslimah Manufacturing
PHB Ethical Beauty
Zuii Certified Organics
WIPRO UNZA
Sirehemas
OnePure